Global brands back Paralympics push to 'normalize' disability

Ahead of the Tokyo Paralympics next month, global brands are set to back a new campaign from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) highlighting the fact that 15% of the world's population, or 1.2 billion people, live with disabilities.

The decade-long “#Wethe15’’ campaign, created by Adam&Eve/DDB, features a Pentagram-designed symbol with 15% of a pie chart displayed in purple, which the IPC hopes will become synonymous with the movement.

The effort will include lighting 125 landmarks across six continents in purple, including the Empire State Building, the London Eye, the Colosseum, Niagara Falls and Skytree in Tokyo. Meanwhile, brand partners including Twitter, Facebook and Google will transform their logos, campaigns and social platforms to become 15% purple. Other brands will also become involved with specific events. Peloton's activation, for instance, will have 15% of all users riding at the same time with an instructor who has disabilities. Throughout the Paralympic Games, athletes will wear temporary tattoos made from the #WeThe15 symbol.

The campaign also includes a hero film in which people with disabilities discuss how—rather than being "inspirational" or pitied—they experience the everyday things in life: breaking their phones, pushing kids in strollers, watching reality TV and killing houseplants. Filmed in Bogota, Bangkok, London, Johannesburg, Milan and Manila, the film features nearly 40 people with disabilities assembled in partnership with the disabled talent agency and consultancy C Talent. It was directed by Sam Pilling at Pulse Films.