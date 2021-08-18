Creativity News

Global brands back Paralympics push to 'normalize' disability

The International Paralympic Committee created new logo, color and brand partnerships to show that 15% of people have disabilities
By Alexandra Jardine. Published on August 18, 2021.
Ahead of the Tokyo Paralympics next month,  global brands are set to back a new campaign from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) highlighting the fact that 15% of the world's population, or 1.2 billion people, live with disabilities.

The decade-long “#Wethe15’’ campaign, created by Adam&Eve/DDB, features a Pentagram-designed symbol with 15% of a pie chart displayed in purple, which the IPC hopes will become synonymous with the movement.

The effort will include lighting 125 landmarks across six continents in purple, including the Empire State Building, the London Eye, the Colosseum, Niagara Falls and Skytree in Tokyo. Meanwhile, brand partners including Twitter, Facebook and Google will transform their logos, campaigns and social platforms to become 15% purple. Other brands will also become involved with specific events. Peloton's activation, for instance, will have 15% of all users riding at the same time with an instructor who has disabilities. Throughout the Paralympic Games, athletes will wear temporary tattoos made from the #WeThe15 symbol.

The campaign also includes a hero film in which people with disabilities discuss how—rather than being "inspirational" or pitied—they experience the everyday things in life: breaking their phones, pushing kids in strollers, watching reality TV and killing houseplants. Filmed in Bogota, Bangkok, London, Johannesburg, Milan and Manila, the film features nearly 40 people with disabilities assembled in partnership with the disabled talent agency and consultancy C Talent. It was directed by Sam Pilling at Pulse Films.

The film will be broadcast live to an audience of more than 250 million worldwide during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony. It will also be screened by multiple broadcasters around the world as part of their Paralympics Coverage, including NBC and the U.K.'s Channel 4, which has already launched its own campaign with a somewhat similar theme—highlighting that Paralympic athletes aren't superhuman, but ‘‘human.’’

“The whole campaign is about normalizing disability and bringing to light the 15% of people who have disabilities,” said Richard Brim, chief creative officer at Adam&Eve/DDB. “We wanted to see how we could use the Paralympics as a stage to highlight, way beyond sport, the fact that 1.2 billion people have disabilities. It goes beyond pity or putting them on pedestals or thinking of them as inspirational.”

Adam&Eve/DDB was originally appointed by the IPC in 2018 following a competitive pitch, but Brim said that the campaign had grown in scale due to the cancellation of the 2020 Paralympics, which had given the agency more time to work on it. “We’ve never done something at this kind of scale,” he added. 

The campaign is backed by a coalition of 20 global organizations including the UN, UNESCO, the Special Olympics and the Valuable 500, and has also been endorsed by the likes of Prince Harry in his role as Patron of the Invictus Games.

“At the IPC we believe that change starts with sport and through #WeThe15 we want to change the lives of the world’s 1.2 billion persons with disabilities," Craig Spence, chief brand and communications officer at the International Paralympic Committee, said in a statement. "By partnering with multiple international organizations to launch #WeThe15 ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, we want to use the platform of the world’s third-biggest sport event to spark a decade-long transformation for the world’s largest marginalized group.”

Alexandra Jardine is U.K. Editor at Ad Age. Based in London, she has written for Ad Age since 2011 prior to which she worked on U.K. marketing and advertising titles for more than a decade, including as news editor for Haymarket weekly title "Marketing" and freelancer for Campaign, Media Week and The Guardian.

 

