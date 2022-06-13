Meta’s Olympics campaign, Channel 4 Paralympics ad win big at AICP Awards

Other work picking up multiple awards included Sandy Hook Promise and BBDO New York's "Teenage Dream," Apple spots such as "Tracked" and Burberry's "Open Spaces." The most-awarded production companies were Love Song, MJZ and Smuggler with four honors each, followed by Biscuit Filmworks and Riff Raff Films, with three honors. Droga5 was the agency with the most honors, with seven honors.
The Best New Director honor went to Ebeneza Blanche of Smuggler for her work on “Point and Kill,” a music video for the artist Little Simz.
Earlier in the week, AICP had revealed the winners of its Next awards recognizing creative excellence in new and emerging media. The Most Next Award, the AICP Next Awards’ Best of Show honor, went to Wingstop’s “Thigh-stop,” the virtual restaurant response to a chicken wing shortage that Leo Burnett and Funnel Creative created for the restaurant chain.