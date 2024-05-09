Creativity News

Translation’s Beth Fujiura on the transformative power of being normal

The creative director writes about making a YouTube TV NBA Finals ad—and the effect of representation in action
By Beth Fujiura. Published on May 09, 2024.
Bernice Chao on creating a community for Asians in the ad industry

A scene from Fujiura's 2021 YouTube TV NBA Finals ad.

Credit: YouTube TV

Ad Age is marking Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2024 with our Honoring Creative Excellence package, for which we asked members of the AANHPI creative community to write about pivotal projects in their careers. (Read the introduction here.) Today, our guest editor Lauren Smith turns the spotlight to Beth Fujiura, creative director at Translation, who writes about the effect of representation in action.

First-time Asian writer, long-time Asian person. How long? Rude! Let’s just say long enough to have been an art director back in a time when casting Asian talent and telling Asian stories was rare and seen as unnecessary or only strategic.

While things are getting better, there are still so many ways we can continue to push for representation. In my job, I have fought for big moments to spotlight diverse faces and talent, but actually, my most meaningful experience came from creating background texture.

Our 2021 YouTube TV NBA Finals ad did not conceptually need to be about an Asian grandmother who loves sports. All it needed was a character to watch sports, and it just happened to be an Asian grandmother. And I just happened to be an art director who had several Asian grandmothers of her own. For the first time in my career, I was tasked with creating backstories, wardrobe outlines, set design and casting specs to paint a picture personal and unique to me. This completely blew my mind. 

As a creative, I’ve always brought my point of view to my work, of course. That’s what we do—make up little ideas inspired by little things we love and put them in our little decks. When one of my first CDs told me, “Who you are is all we need,” I so badly wanted to believe it, but it didn’t always feel true.

How could it? We’re trying to tell universal stories, and there’s nothing universal about a second-generation Japanese daughter of immigrants. Everything about my family and upbringing—our house, our food, our clothes, our style and our jokes—seemed too inaccessible to be used for advertising. We’re not unusual, but we didn’t read as “your average American family,” if you know what I mean.

Until the team at Cartwright turned to me and said, “Let’s make this ad feel authentic and human.” They let me pick out ugly furniture and the exact collection of knickknacks my own Japanese obachan would have had on her shelf. It was now a valuable and funny thing to have parents who made us play in Asian sports leagues year-round, whose house is still packed with our trophies. My grandpa’s love of Aloha shirts was suddenly a handy detail. Throughout callbacks and wardrobe fittings, I witnessed my family through a lens that had never been there before: universal, relatable, lovable.

On shoot day, I looked around the set and thought, This is a portrayal of a normal American family, and that family looks something akin to my own. It signaled to me that my story has a place in this world. I stood on shag carpet that closely resembled my obachan’s, gripping a fake basketball trophy, and teared up. I am sure the art department thought I was crazy.

Now in my current role at Translation, I am fortunate to be in an agency that asks its diverse creatives to bring the fullness of their perspectives to the work every day. When I say that to teams, I don’t just say it because it’s something I believe in theory, I say it because I was also given the powerful gift of being myself—and finally, for once, myself was all that was needed.

Beth Fujiura.

Credit: Courtesy of Beth Fujiura

