Among today’s creative highlights, UScellular is making group-chat holiday wrapping paper; Ford teams with influencer Lexis Limitless on an EV tour of the world; and Metro by T-Mobile extends its “Nada Yada Island” reality show spoof into mock reunion show spots.
14 creative campaigns to know about today
1800 Tequila
Carmelo Anthony gifts his pro-athlete friends 1800 Cristalino tequila in this holiday ad, created in partnership with DoorDash. Brand New: A Collective led creative.
Apple
A quirky new spot, made in-house and directed by Nick Ball, showcases Apple Pay’s holiday shopping experience through the story of an antique plates collector.
Coca-Cola
The soda brand’s AI-created holiday ads have captured the industry’s attention, but Coke is debuting a traditional holiday spot, too. “Holiday Road” follows the often-harrowing journey one must make to reach one’s loved ones at the holidays. The ad will run through Dec. 15 across cinema and streaming digital video, including the Fox NFL Thanksgiving Day games, the Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Amazon Black Friday NFL game.
Duolingo
The language learning brand tops our 2024 Marketers of the Year list. See the four other winners, along with six brands to watch.
Ford
The automaker created a docuseries, “Charge Around the Globe,” which follows record-setting traveler Lexie Limitless on a 30,000-kilometer journey across six continents—all in an electric Ford Explorer. The series debuts today on Prime Video and was inspired by explorer Aloha Wanderwell, who in 1922 became the first woman to drive around the world—in a Model T. The series was produced by Wieden+Kennedy London’s in-house production studio, WracK.
Lafayette American
The agency continues its support of the monarch butterfly with a campaign that aims to rename milkweed—the monarch’s sole food source—so people are more comfortable planting it in their yards.
Lexus
The automaker celebrates 25 years of its “December to Remember” campaign with two new spots from agency Team One. “Forecast” and “Letter” focus on the joy of giving and the importance of spending time with loved ones at the holidays.
McDonald’s UK
The fast-food chain creates an elaborate light show in its holiday spot, encouraging people to swing by the Golden Arches amid Christmas shopping madness.
Metro by T-Mobile
Continuing its “Nada Yada Island” platform, a spin on reality dating shows, Metro by T-Mobile’s new spots mimic a cast reunion with a new host, Amara La Negra. English- and Spanish-language spots suggest the stars of the show have found two loves: the iPhone 12 and Apple Watch SE holiday bundle. BarkleyOKRP created the spots.
Monopoly Go
The mobile game’s first global spot stars Jason Momoa, Keke Palmer and Chris Pratt—with Mr. Monopoly voiced by Will Ferrell.
Paw Patrol
The pups from the animated kids’ series deliver motivational pep talks—aka, “pup talks”—via video chat to parents and celebs including Meghan Trainor, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and comedian Kenan Thompson. The campaign was made by a collective of Publicis Groupe agencies, with production led by PXP.
Posten
The Norwegian postal service reimagines the story of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer as a celebrity downfall tale in Pol’s wonderful Christmas campaign.
Rhone
Performance apparel brand Rhone is raising awareness about mental health with new spots from creative agency IMA featuring LPGA athletes Lilia Vu and Lauren Hartlage as well as NBA player Kevin Love.
Tari
The Peruvian hot sauce is coming to the U.S. and looking to connect with Gen Z through their haircuts. Tari’s bottle features a llama, so the brand is leaning into the generation’s affinity for the llama/alpaca haircut—short on the sides with curly volume in the front and on top. To drive trial, the brand launched TariHairdo.com, where users can upload a photo of themselves to an AI hair recognition tool to identify their llama style and give them coupons to try the sauce. The campaign, from VML, will run on TikTok and Instagram.
UScellular
The company is creating holiday wrapping paper with real messages from people’s group chats on it. There is a limited supply of Group Chat Wrap. To win a roll, DM @UScellular on Instagram through Nov. 24 with screenshots of your favorite group chat moments from the year. The Martin Agency came up with the idea.
Contributing: Jon Springer and Erika Wheless