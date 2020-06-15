Stephanie Nadi Olson's marketing talent platform reimagines the modern-day workforce
Stephanie Nadi Olson has reimagined the modern-day marketing workforce with We Are Rosie, a network of independent and freelance marketing experts available to work with brands and agencies on a project basis. At the time of submission, the platform was home to 2,200 consultants, and more than 20 Fortune 500 companies and five agency holding companies had bought in, leading to more than $4.5 million in revenue. But there’s heart behind the budding business. A working mom and daughter of a refugee, Nadi Olson had felt marginalized in her advertising career and wanted to create an inclusive company that provided opportunities for others who felt like they “didn’t belong” in their careers. Her company wants to ensure that those in the network thrive, so it now provides medical, dental and vision coverage for all eligible freelance consultants put to work.