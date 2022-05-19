Apple shows AR/VR headset to its board in sign of progress on project

Apple Inc. executives previewed its upcoming mixed-reality headset to the company’s board last week, indicating that development of the device has reached an advanced stage, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company’s board, made up of eight independent directors and Apple CEO Tim Cook, convenes at least four times a year. A version of the device was demonstrated to the directors during the latest gathering, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the meeting was private.

In recent weeks, Apple has also ramped up development of rOS—short for reality operating system—the software that will run on the headset, according to other people familiar with the work. That progress, coupled with the board presentation, suggests that the product’s debut could potentially come within the next several months.

The headset, which combines elements of virtual and augmented reality, is Apple’s next big bet. It represents the company’s first major new product category since the Apple Watch in 2015 and would vault the tech giant into a still-nascent industry—one currently dominated by Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. Apple is seeking new ways to expand its devices business, which makes up about 80% of annual sales.