Coca-Cola’s AI holiday TV ads—creatives and consumers react to the spots

But creative clap-back has surfaced with now-common criticisms about the look and feel of AI. “Lifeless,” “soulless,” “creepy” and “dystopian,” were just some of the words in the comments of one Instagram post about the Secret Level version of the ad. It is important to note that these have become predictable refrains from online chatter almost every time a new piece of AI marketing content gets posted. There have also been snarky retorts about Coca-Cola's use of its popular tagline “Real Magic” appearing alongside its AI marketing.

There are also champions of AI, who vouch for its ability to unlock creativity, impressed with what Coke made. “It’s interesting how AI allows us to remix something so nostalgic,” said Craig Elimeliah, chief creative officer, Code and Theory. “This shows us that AI is not replacing anything … It’s about the creative process having more room to breathe and evolve.”

“We are still telling stories but with a new palette and endless possibilities,” Elimeliah said. “That’s where the magic is."

As for a snap gauge of everyday consumer sentiment: System1 Group, which tracks consumer attitudes around ads, ran Secret Level’s commercial through an analysis and found it scored as high, if not higher with audiences, compared to the original ad. “It’s the highest going Christmas ad we’ve seen” this year, said Andrew Tindall, senior VP of global partnerships at System1, referring to the star-rating the ad received when the firm put the commercial through its sentiment analysis. Secret Level’s spot got a 5.9 score, the highest score, which signifies the top predictor of maintaining “long-term market share growth,” according to System1’s scoring. System1 shows the commercial to at least 150 people and tracks the emotional resonance—from disgust to happiness to surprise.

“What it’s based on is how the ad leaves real human people feeling,” Tindall said. “So, if you leave people feeling more positive and intensely positive, and not neutral or negative, and you get a higher star rating, it’s basically how you know how much consumers love that piece of advertising.”

System1 was just an early indicator of how the commercials are faring with viewers. The firm also intentionally did not alert viewers to the fact that AI was used in the making of the ads, which could have unduly swayed sentiments if audiences were primed with that information, Tindall said. The commercials themselves do have asterisks noting in fine print they were “created by real magic AI” at the end of each spot.

At Ad Age’s request, another ad testing company, Daivid, put the new spots—as well as the original “Holidays Are Coming” spot—through its own testing process to compare the results. The new executions scored well for attention in the first second and brand recall, but were let down by their relative failure to evoke intense positive emotions, which were all below the industry norm, Daivid said.

The difference between the AI spots and the original was most stark in their evocation of warmth, a mainstay of Christmas advertising. The original spot evoked intense warmth among 33.0% of viewers, whereas the AI versions were significantly below this (Silverside, 23.9%; The Wild Card, 21.1%; Secret Level, 18.7%).

“While the AI is producing images which on the face of it seem cute and heartwarming, the human viewer to some degree discerns their synthetic nature, which detracts from their impact,” said Daivid’s CEO, Ian Forrester.

AI in the mainstream

Coca-Cola was not immediately available to respond to comments about the reception of the ads, but last week, Pratik Thakar, Coca-Cola’s VP and global head of generative AI, talked with Ad Age about how the commercials were produced. Meanwhile, Jason Zada, founder of Secret Level, spoke at Ad Age’s Emerging Tech Summit during a workshop about whether video AI is getting to the point of being able to handle TV commercials. Despite some opinions circulating online, AI ads are clearly ready for airing in living rooms and beyond. “It will be on social, in cinema halls, TV channels,” Thakar told Ad Age. “We will be reusing it as our mainstream content across different channels.”

Coca-Cola’s AI endorsement is a major leap for a brand that spent $5 billion on worldwide ad spend in 2023, an all-time high, which was up 16% from $4.3 billion in 2022, according to Ad Age Datacenter.

