Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Facebook expands live shopping heading into the holidays

The platform will also focus on supporting Black-owned businesses
By Erika Wheless. Published on October 11, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Facebook users unlikely to delete app but want brands to pull ads, poll finds
20211008_fbLiveBuyBlack_3x2
Credit: iStock

Facebook is expanding its social shopping features ahead of the holiday season with plans to host over a month of livestreaming shopping events. 

Starting Nov. 1, Facebook and Instagram will host daily live shopping events with brands including Benefit Cosmetics, Cocokind, Macy’s, Paintbox Nails, Ulta Beauty, and Walmart. The live shopping events will run until Dec. 17.

As part of these live events, shoppers will get exclusive deals. For example, a shopper could get 20% off their first purchase and free shipping if they make an eligible purchase in the Facebook or Instagram app and other deals if they refer friends. 

Facebook is joining the growing list of social media platforms bulking up their e-commerce offerings ahead of what is anticipated to be another snarled holiday season. Social commerce is forecasted to generate $37 billion in the U.S. in 2021, up 35% from last year, according to a June report by eMarketer. But experts are warning that supply chain shortages, along with issues around shipping, will mean delays for shoppers. In response, brands are pushing to have the shopping season start sooner. 

This isn’t Facebook’s first foray into live stream shopping. The tech giant started live shopping on Fridays this summer with Alleyoop, Abercrombie & Fitch, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Clinique, Dermalogica, Dolce Vita, Murad, Sephora, and Petco. 

More social media news
Instagram launches ads in Shop tab to spur social shopping
Garett Sloane
Facebook advertisers see no choice but to stick with the platform
Garett Sloane
What Facebook is telling advertisers about the '60 Minutes' whistleblower
Garett Sloane

Facebook is also looking to support Black-owned small businesses again this year by bringing back its #BuyBlack Friday initiative, which it launched in November of 2020. Similar to last year, every Friday, starting Nov. 5, shoppers can tune in to the #BuyBlack Friday show, which will feature live shopping segments from up-and-coming Black-owned businesses.

#BuyBlack Friday is part of Facebook’s “Good Ideas Season” program that gives small businesses free resources and training. This week, Facebook is opening in-person Good Ideas Shops which will feature local small businesses. The pop-ups will be in Seattle, Fort Worth, and New York City. A pop-up just for Black-owned businesses will open in Los Angeles in December.

Instagram will also feature curated gifts and collections from creators and the Instagram shop team under the Drops section of the app. Users can sign up to be notified when an item is available to purchase.

In this article:

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Facebook users unlikely to delete app but want brands to pull ads, poll finds

Facebook users unlikely to delete app but want brands to pull ads, poll finds
Google bans ads that deny climate change

Google bans ads that deny climate change
Electronic Arts considers renaming FIFA video games

Electronic Arts considers renaming FIFA video games
Super League Gaming gets into metaverse advertising with Bloxbiz acquisition

Super League Gaming gets into metaverse advertising with Bloxbiz acquisition
Why Twitter sold mobile ad network MoPub to AppLovin for $1.1 billion

Why Twitter sold mobile ad network MoPub to AppLovin for $1.1 billion
Watch: How Twitter is evolving its sports partnerships—plus the new NIL rules

Watch: How Twitter is evolving its sports partnerships—plus the new NIL rules
What brands need to know about the Twitch hack

What brands need to know about the Twitch hack
Pinterest and Snapchat roll out new products focusing on commerce and creators

Pinterest and Snapchat roll out new products focusing on commerce and creators