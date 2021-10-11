Facebook expands live shopping heading into the holidays

Facebook is expanding its social shopping features ahead of the holiday season with plans to host over a month of livestreaming shopping events.

Starting Nov. 1, Facebook and Instagram will host daily live shopping events with brands including Benefit Cosmetics, Cocokind, Macy’s, Paintbox Nails, Ulta Beauty, and Walmart. The live shopping events will run until Dec. 17.

As part of these live events, shoppers will get exclusive deals. For example, a shopper could get 20% off their first purchase and free shipping if they make an eligible purchase in the Facebook or Instagram app and other deals if they refer friends.

Facebook is joining the growing list of social media platforms bulking up their e-commerce offerings ahead of what is anticipated to be another snarled holiday season. Social commerce is forecasted to generate $37 billion in the U.S. in 2021, up 35% from last year, according to a June report by eMarketer. But experts are warning that supply chain shortages, along with issues around shipping, will mean delays for shoppers. In response, brands are pushing to have the shopping season start sooner.

This isn’t Facebook’s first foray into live stream shopping. The tech giant started live shopping on Fridays this summer with Alleyoop, Abercrombie & Fitch, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Clinique, Dermalogica, Dolce Vita, Murad, Sephora, and Petco.