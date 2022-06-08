Group Black and Influential partner to connect Black creators with brands

The partnership also looks to address pay disparities among creators of color. Influential works with creators on a CPM—or cost to reach 1,000 people—basis, according to Ryan Detert, CEO of Influential, which gives all creators an automatic floor when it comes to payment.

Since May 2021, brand behemoths like Target, Verizon, and McDonald’s have pledged to increase their minority media spend. WPP’s GroupM called on its clients to invest at least 2% of their marketing dollars in Black-owned media over the next year. That same month, IPG Mediabrands committed to invest a minimum of 5% in Black media across all of its clients in aggregate by 2023. At this year’s NewFronts, diverse media groups said they were starting to see an uptick in demand.

“Black creators drive culture in a big way,” Montaque said. “What’s been unfortunate is that the Black-owned media industry has delivered, but the level of investments hasn't been commensurate with the results.”