Group Black and Influential partner to connect Black creators with brands

Group Black, a Black-owned media collective, is partnering with influencer marketing company Influential to connect Black creators with brands as companies look to uphold promises to diversify media spend.
The partnership means that brands will be able to set up influencer marketing campaigns that use Influential’s technology and analytics, alongside Group Black’s network, to create more diverse content and reach a wider audience.
The growth around creators is exciting, said Travis Montaque, co-founder and CEO of Group Black. “I was just at a conference where a CEO said they wanted to do less disruptive advertising, and creators are the perfect vehicle for that,” Montaque said. “We want to focus on Black creators being part of that transition.”