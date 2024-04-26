How the Ai Pin’s marketing backfired—and what brands can learn

‘Hop, don’t leap’

A natural consequence of distrusting AI is a resistance to embrace it. This makes all-encompassing devices like Ai Pin an even harder sell to many consumers.

“There’s this feeling that AI is this life-changing technology, but consumers aren’t ready to change their life overnight,” said Chee-Read.

An alternative for those marketing AI products is to take small steps in convincing people that the technology is beneficial—or, as Chee-Read says: “Hop, don’t leap.” One way for marketers to do this is by being selective about what they brand as “AI-powered,” said Chee-Read. As Kumar said, consumers invoke expectations—many negative—upon hearing the technology’s name, which means overusing it may cause more harm than good.

Regulators have picked up on this issue. The term “AI washing” is now being used to describe false claims about the use of AI software, and is resulting in hefty fines. Even marketers unintentionally exaggerating the role of AI in their products or services are at risk of facing punishment.

In order to be selective and mitigate consumer confusion, “find a pain point, remove the pain point with AI, and then users will start to understand,” said Tim Rodgers, founder and chairman of digital agency Rehab.

A core issue with Ai Pin, he said, is that it simply has too much going on, causing users to miss some of its strengths. For example, Rodgers thinks the device’s note-taking capabilities are compelling. But as reviewers attempted to navigate Ai Pin’s much grander propositions, including search engine and mobile phone, this small task was overshadowed.

The device’s breadth is reminiscent of how big advertising companies are launching AI hubs, such as WPP and Publicis, said Rodgers. These platforms aim to be a one-stop shop for numerous creative and strategic needs, but their labyrinthine size and structure can also be a source of confusion for clients, many of whom have similar expectations and concerns about AI as consumers.

“I wonder how useful these tools are,” Rodgers said.

Marketers deploying AI activations and products can help themselves demonstrate specificity by leveraging thought leaders and influencers, who can explain functions clearly while reaching a wider audience. Perhaps more than a brand, these messengers grasp what is effective when communicating about technology and what is best left unsaid.

Humane could have commissioned 100 influencers showcasing 100 different use cases for its Ai Pin, said Rodgers. But with all those functions and no direction, the content creators who did end up demoing the device produced the very reviews that fueled its backlash.