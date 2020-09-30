Facebook looks within for its CMO, and Walmart's new stores have app appeal: Wednesday's Wake-Up Call
Face of Facebook
Facebook finished its search for a chief marketer, and it didn’t have to look too far. Alex Schultz, already a longtime member of Team Facebook, was tapped to become the social network's next chief marketing officer, replacing for Antonio Lucio, who stepped down last month.
“Schultz will have his work cut out for him marketing the positive aspects of the social network while dealing with its many detractors,” Ad Age reports.
“I believe deeply in the good Facebook’s products do,” Schultz said in post on Facebook—where else?—on Tuesday. “We have all seen it through this pandemic as billions of people have connected with family and friends socially online while staying physically apart and slowing the spread of the virus. At the same time, I think scrutiny of any new technology is appropriate and there are ways we can, and should, improve without losing all the good.”
Walmart’s app store
Walmart plans to upgrade 1,000 stores with a redesign that will work well with its mobile app, reports Ad Age’s Jack Neff. The new look is partly a redesign of some of the signage, but also inspired to make in-person shopping more seamless with the app.
The redesign also aims to work with Walmart’s recently rolled out Walmart+ membership program by highlighting the Scan & Go self-checkout capability, for example, said Alvis Washington, Walmart’s VP of store design. And by encouraging people to use the app as they shop, Washington said the design could also alert shoppers to rollbacks and other promotional product information most relevant to them.
WPP’s Fitch helped with the concept of the store redesign, which will be seen by the public next year.
Samsung gets the connection
Samsung is rolling out a new addition to its ad-technology platform, a demand-side platform that will open more inventory to brands on connected TVs. Today it announces the ad product, which will give advertisers a self-serve way to buy commercials on Samsung TVs.
The electronics giant making waves in the connected TV space, where it competes with companies like Amazon, Roku and Vizio. Connected TVs are a booming area for advertisers, and Samsung is trying to connect its hardware TV empire with a growing lineup of media properties, including Samsung TV Plus.
Coke bellies up to the bar with Molson
Coca-Cola Co. has struck a deal with Molson Coors to help launch the soft drink-maker’s first alcoholic beverage in decades—Topo Chico Hard Seltzer.
Coca-Cola plans to deliver the hard seltzer next year in the U.S. and is tapping Molson Coors to help market, manufacture and distribute the brand.
“The deal with Molson Coors gives the brewer another seltzer brand to compete in an increasingly competitive segment, while offering Coke a way to quickly penetrate retail stores using the brewer’s network of distributors,” reports Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz.
Prime ‘Borat’
Sacha Baron Cohen’s alter ego is coming to Amazon Prime in October. Amazon Studios bought the rights to the “Borat” sequel and plans to offer it up to streaming subscribers.
“The ‘Borat’ sequel was the first movie made during the COVID-19 shutdown, shot surreptitiously as quickly as coronavirus shooting restrictions were eased,” Deadline reports.
The original “Borat” was a great success for Fox in 2006, grossing $262 million. Now, the politically charged instigator plans a return just in time for the 2020 election.
Just briefly:
Biden lands a ‘miracle’ endorsement: Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, the pilot from the “Miracle on the Hudson,” stars in a stirring political ad urging support for Joe Biden. It’s another rousing campaign ad from the notorious Lincoln Group, reports Ad Age’s media guy Simon Dumenco.
Droga5 diversity: The famed agency owned by Accenture Interactive taps Tiffany Edwards to fill the new role of global head of diversity and inclusion. “She will now lead and oversee Droga5's efforts to recruit, retain and advance professionals of diverse backgrounds globally,” writes Ad Age’s Lindsay Rittenhouse.
‘Super’ producer: Industry veteran Jesse Collins was picked to executive produce this year’s “Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Big Game is still scheduled for Feb. 7 in Tampa, Fla.
That does it for today’s Wake-Up Call, thanks for reading and we hope you are all staying safe and well. For more industry news and insight, follow us on Twitter:@adage.
