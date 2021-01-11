Digital

Microsoft, Facebook pause political donations after deadly U.S. riot

Microsoft will not make any political donations 'until after it assesses the implications of last week’s events'
Published on January 11, 2021.
Facebook will pause all of its PAC contributions 'for at least the current quarter.' 

Credit: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

Microsoft and Facebook said they will pause political contributions after a deadly pro-Trump riot in the U.S. Capitol last week.

Software giant Microsoft said its political action committee decided on Friday that it will not make any political donations “until after it assesses the implications of last week’s events.” The company said its political action committee regularly pauses donations in the first quarter of a new Congress, but it will “take additional steps this year to consider these recent events and consult with employees.” Some legislators that Microsoft backs voted against certifying the presidency of Joe Biden.

Microsoft has come under renewed pressure from some employees on social media to disband MSPAC after several years of complaints that the group’s bipartisan giving involves donations to politicians who vote contrary to Microsoft’s stated positions on issues like immigration and LBGT rights.

Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said the company is pausing all of its PAC contributions “for at least the current quarter while we review our policies.”

—Bloomberg News

