Email remains direct marketers' top choice despite social media rise, ANA study finds

Despite all the social media alternatives, direct marketers still prefer email by a substantial margin for reaching people, according to a study by the Association for National Advertisers.

The “Response Rate Report 2021: Performance and Cost Metrics Across Direct Media” revealed that email was the most used direct medium across business-to-business, business-to-consumer and hybrid campaigns, averaging 82% usage among marketers versus 74% for social media.

Trailing by substantial margins were paid search (51%), digital display (42%), direct mail (38%) and SMS text (18%).

The study is based on an online survey of 581 marketers between February and July 2021.

Even though email maintains primacy among direct response media, its usage has declined 6% since 2018, while social media use rose 17% since the prior ANA study three years ago.