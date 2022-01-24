Media

Email remains direct marketers' top choice despite social media rise, ANA study finds

Direct mail ROI tops email, social and others, but marketers plan to ramp up email use in 2022
By Jack Neff. Published on January 24, 2022.
Netflix subscriber forecast falls short of expectations
20220124_iStock-1301779803_3x2.jpg
Credit: iStock

Despite all the social media alternatives, direct marketers still prefer email by a substantial margin for reaching people, according to a study by the Association for National Advertisers.

The “Response Rate Report 2021: Performance and Cost Metrics Across Direct Media” revealed that email was the most used direct medium across business-to-business, business-to-consumer and hybrid campaigns, averaging 82% usage among marketers versus 74% for social media.

Trailing by substantial margins were paid search (51%), digital display (42%), direct mail (38%) and SMS text (18%).

The study is based on an online survey of 581 marketers between February and July 2021.

Even though email maintains primacy among direct response media, its usage has declined 6% since 2018, while social media use rose 17% since the prior ANA study three years ago.

And while email is still used the most, an even more traditional method—letter-size direct mail—outperformed all other modes for impact, delivering a 112% return on investment, according to the ANA study. Trailing snail mail on return on investment was SMS (102%) and email (93%).

While email has declined in use since 2018, it led all media in marketer plans for the future, with 53% saying they plan to increase its use over the next 12 months. That was slightly ahead of paid search (52%), social media (50%) and SMS (also 50%).

