Joe Marchese’s Attention Capital acquires Girlboss
Joe Marchese’s latest startup Attention Capital is acquiring Girlboss, the female-focused community started by Sophia Amoruso.
Marchese, who previously served as president of ad revenue at Fox Networks Group, co-founded Attention Capital in May with the goal of creating a holding company focused on media companies that bring consumers together, measuring audiences based on that attention, and then connecting advertisers to those experiences.
Girlboss, which was born out of Amoruso’s 2014 book of the same name, has become a global community that includes a digital professional network (often referred to as “the LinkedIn for women”), podcasts, events business and the bi-annual conference Girlboss Rally, which has brought together women across 30 countries in 230 cities. And Girlboss produced the Girlboss Retreat with Cadillac this year, bringing together 40 women to connect, network and learn.
“Girlboss fits right into the thesis of Attention Capital: focus on brands that have a deep connection to an exclusive audience that is organic and real,” says Brendan Ripp, operating partner, Attention Capital. “From a brand perspective, Girlboss checks all those boxes.” Ripp previously served as executive VP of corporate partnerships, ad sales, Walt Disney and oversaw brand revenue across all platforms at National Geographic.
Attention Capital will look to scale Girlboss’ partnerships business to connect brands to the community and create new experiences for advertisers.
Ripp says they will look to build category-exclusive, long-term partnerships with brands. ”We don’t have to go out with a set playbook the way large publicly traded companies have to."
“Girlboss is built on the idea of powering growth through community,” Sophia Amoruso, founder and CEO of Girlboss, said in a statement. “The Girlboss movement’s viral success makes evident that women are more successful if they have access to each other and can share their experiences. We are thrilled to supercharge Girlboss’ growth by tapping into Attention Capital’s deep-rooted expertise in building and scaling brands.”
This summer, Attention Capital—whose founders also include former Snap exec Nick Bell and Ashlyn Gentry, who held leadership roles at Palantir and Hill & Knowlton Strategies—partnered with Lupa Systems, an investment firm led by James Murdoch, to acquire a controlling stake in Tribeca Enterprises, which produces the Tribeca Film Festival.
Marchese also founded ad tech company TrueX, which he sold to 21st Century Fox in 2014. It is now part of Walt Disney following the sale of Fox to the Mouse House.