Watch Colbert take on Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina-scented Goop candle and new Netflix show
If you haven’t already heard (in which case, lucky you), Netflix is giving actress-turned-lifestyle-guru Gwyneth Paltrow her own show (see “Georgia O’Keeffe meets Looney Tunes in Netflix’s ‘The Goop Lab’ poster”)—one that critics are calling a shameless infomercial for her dubious “wellness” e-commerce empire Goop.
On Monday night’s “Late Show” on CBS, Stephen Colbert took on Goop—including its latest product, a candle called (no kidding) This Smells Like My Vagina—and reprised the running gag of Covetton House, his own supposed celebrity lifestyle brand.
“If you cynics out there think that ‘Goop Lab’ is some cash-grab that exploits people’s fear of aging,” Colbert says in the segment (above), “and sacrifices their safety to peddle pseudoscientific New Age-y garbage ... well-spotted. And daddy wants in!” Enter “Covetton Yurt,” Colbert’s new TV show, which is set to explore, for starters, the anxiety-relieving properties of an $8,000 bottle of unpasteurized giraffe milk. Namaste.