News

BioSteel Sports Nutrition signs multiyear deal with Patrick Mahomes

The endorsement deal is the quarterback's first since leading the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LIV
By Luke Guillory. Published on August 04, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Apple's marketing head Phil Schiller steps aside, to be replaced by Greg Joswiak
Credit: BioSteel

BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. has announced a partnership with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, one of the National Football League's biggest stars and MVP of Super Bowl LIV. Mahomes joins the emerging sports nutrition company as an equity partner for an undisclosed stake. 

BioSteel, a Toronto-based sports nutrition company, is looking to expand its U.S. footprint and attract new health-minded consumers. The brand already counts Connor McDavid, Ezekiel Elliot, Jalen Ramsey among its athlete partners. 

The deal, announced Tuesday, came together organically, according to the company. Mahomes says he’s “been using BioSteel’s products for years,” after being introduced to them by Bobby Stroupe, who has trained the 24-year-old quarterback since the fourth grade. 

“We’ve provided Patrick’s trainer Bobby Stroupe with BioSteel product for years, and have always known Patrick to be a big fan of the brand. As we move into the U.S., the timing made sense to partner with Patrick,” says John Celenza, BioSteel co-founder and co-CEO. 

The deal is Mahomes’ first endorsement since leading the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers. In July he signed a 10-year contract worth up to $503 million. 

“As an athlete and businessperson, I’ve sat on both sides of these deals," says former National Hockey League Pro Michael Cammalleri, BioSteel co-founder and co-CEO. "I went down to train with Patrick at Bobby’s gym and was able to spend time with him and his team. I could not be happier with Patrick being the person that helps lead and amplify our brand.”

In this article:

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Apple's marketing head Phil Schiller steps aside, to be replaced by Greg Joswiak

Apple's marketing head Phil Schiller steps aside, to be replaced by Greg Joswiak
Disney posts surprise profit, plans an online debut for ‘Mulan’

Disney posts surprise profit, plans an online debut for ‘Mulan’
NBC begins job cuts, with media industry reeling from ad losses

NBC begins job cuts, with media industry reeling from ad losses
Luxury retailers forced to develop high-end versions of Walmart curbside pickup

Luxury retailers forced to develop high-end versions of Walmart curbside pickup
Facebook exec denies political bias, and a coronavirus spat gets heated: Tuesday Wake-Up Call

Facebook exec denies political bias, and a coronavirus spat gets heated: Tuesday Wake-Up Call
Remembering the life of long-time commercial pitchman Wilford Brimley

Remembering the life of long-time commercial pitchman Wilford Brimley
Microsoft reportedly in talks to buy TikTok in the U.S.

Microsoft reportedly in talks to buy TikTok in the U.S.
Facebook boycott comes to a close. Or does it?: Friday Wake-Up Call

Facebook boycott comes to a close. Or does it?: Friday Wake-Up Call