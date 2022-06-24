Dentsu Creative India, We Believers, WPP triumph at Cannes Lions 2022

Meanwhile, We Believers, an agency that bills itself as headquartered “in the cloud,” earned the honor of Independent Agency of the Year.

We Believers also placed second as Agency of the Year, followed by Publicis Italy.

Serviceplan was No. 2 Independent Agency of the Year while an in-house shop, Channel 4’s 4creative, earned the No. 3 spot.

Burger King claimed the Creative Brand of the Year prize, followed by Vice at No. 2 and Apple in third.

WPP claimed the Creative Company of the Year honor, formerly called Holding Company of the Year, for the second consecutive year. Omnicom came in second, while IPG placed third.

Ogilvy nabbed Network of the Year, besting FCB in second and DDB Worldwide in third.

Serviceplan Group earned the Independent Network of the Year award, followed by Gut in second and Rethink in third.

The Palme d’Or went to Smuggler, with Iconoclast placing second and Somesuch at third.

The wrap-up honors are calculated by the number of Lions and shortlist recognitions the companies receive at the festival.

Colleen DeCourcy, chief creative officer at Snap Inc. and former president and global chief creative officer at Wieden+Kennedy took the stage to receive the Lion of St. Mark, while the team at Anheuser-Busch InBev claimed the Creative Marketer of the Year prize, both of which were announced earlier this year.

“Cannes Lions is a global platform, and it’s been an incredible week, as the global creative community reunited in Cannes once again,” said Simon Cook, CEO, Lions in a statement. “Our community came together from across the globe, and from every corner of the industry, to drive progress through creativity, for business, the planet, and society at large. I would like to congratulate everyone who entered, who made the shortlists and who won a Lion to set the benchmark for creative excellence on the global stage.”