Cannes Lions 2022—DE&I, the metaverse and everything else to expect

After a two-year pandemic-imposed hiatus, leaders and talents of the advertising world are preparing to convene again in the South of France at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the ad world’s biggest and buzziest awards celebration. But this year may be like no other—festival goers will be balancing a purposeful and measured conversation on Cannes stages with a pent-up desire to finally connect, communicate and flat-out party on its beaches.
“It will be a reunion for the industry but a reunion with purpose,” Cannes Lions CEO Simon Cooke told Ad Age. “People want to use the opportunity of being together to have some meaningful conversations about how we can tackle the biggest challenges in our industry right now. A lot of partners are really conscious that they want to show up in a different way this year, that is appropriate to the time.”
But there will also be plenty of celebrities, sizzle and musical performances that have always been a hallmark of Cannes.