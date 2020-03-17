The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now: March 17, 2020
Welcome to our weekly rundown of the Top 5 most innovative brand ideas you need to know about right now.
5. Pizza Hut: ‘SÄVA Ikea Table,’ Ogilvy Hong Kong
In Hong Kong, Pizza Hut teamed up with Ikea of all companies on a special edition pie—it’s topped with the furniture giant’s famous meatballs. To help promote the offering the companies also created a new table that looks just like the pie saver that keeps your pizzas from getting squished. Though it’s not for sale at Ikea stores, those who buy the new pie at Pizza Hut can purchase it as a special add-on.
4. Apple: ‘Snap,’ TBWA/Media Arts Lab
Apple and TBWA/Media Arts Lab debuted another gorgeous feat of craft, a film directed by Kim Gehrig that shows how AirPods Pro earbuds help to magically transport a woman from chaotic city streets to a magical evening paradise.
3. Reporters Without Borders: ‘Uncensored Library,’ DDB Berlin
Reporters Without Borders, along with DDB Berlin and MediaMonks, found a way to get censored news to communities—they created an “Uncensored Library” in Minecraft that allowed players to gain access to their local blocked news virtually.
2. Adidas: ‘GMR,’ adam&eve/DDB
Adidas and adam&eve/DDB created these new insoles that really pay off for gamers. The “GMR” wearable tech tracks soccer players’ own athletic stats like speed, shot power and passes, and syncs that data to the gamer’s team on Electronic Arts’ FIFA Mobile game.
1. TENA: ‘Ageless,’ AMV BBDO
AMV BBDO and “The Favourite” director Yorgos Lanthimos were behind this stunning spot for TENA, which depicts older women celebrating their bodies and sexuality.
That's it for the Top 5. Make sure to check out more of the best in brand creativity at Adage.com/Creativity.