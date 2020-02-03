The top 5 Super Bowl 2020 commercials you need to know about right now
Hey, Creativity fans. Welcome to the Super Bowl edition of the Top 5 breakthrough brand ideas you need to know about right now. This year’s Big Game proved to be one of the more enjoyable in recent history, with a slew of ads that straight-up entertained.
5. Doritos: ‘#CoolRanchDance,’ Goodby Silverstein & Partners | App Partner: Sway
Doritos riffed off Lil Nas X’s popular tune “Old Town Road” in its Big Game spot promoting how its Cool Ranch chips are now even Cool Ranchier. It featured a dance-off between the musician and Hollywood’s favorite cowboy Sam Elliott, but the coolest thing about the campaign was its social component.
A tie-in with the dance app Sway allows you to superimpose your head onto a body that grooves just like Lil Nas X. Agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners, which created the campaign, even demo’d the app with the help of its co-founder, Jeff Goodby.
4. Cheetos: ‘U Can’t Touch This,’ Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Cheetos gets cheers for bringing back MC Hammer for the olds, while introducing him to a new generation. The spot, also from Goodby Silverstein & Partners and directed by Harold Einstein, resurfaces his 1990 tune “U Can’t Touch This” to promote the brand’s new popcorn but doubles as a cautionary tale about the risks of eating it.
3. Rocket Mortgage: ‘Comfortable,’ Highdive
Thanks to Rocket Mortgage, we got to see an unexpected side of “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa as he kicks back and gets comfortable at home. One of the funniest spots of this year’s lineup, it debuted on game day. It was created out of agency Highdive and directed by O Positive’s David Shane.
2. Hyundai: ‘Smaht Pahk,’ Innocean
What emerged as an early favorite remained a favorite during the game. Hyundai and its agency Innocean tapped celebrities Rachel Dratch, John Krasinski and Chris Evans, along Red Sox legend David Ortiz, who all have ties to Boston, to promote its vehicles’ Remote Smart Parking Assist. But the genius of it was that they all did it in a Boston accent. Hungry Man’s Bryan Buckley directed the ad.
1. Jeep: ‘Groundhog Day,’ Highdive
Bill Murray returned to his famous role in the comedy classic “Groundhog Day” but, thanks to Jeep, he’s able to break out of the endless cycle and have a ton of fun in the process. Also from agency Highdive, the spot, directed by O Positive’s Jim Jenkins, was yet another example showing how keeping viewers waiting until game day for the big reveal isn’t such a bad move.
That's it for the Top 5. Make sure to check out more of the best in brand creativity at Adage.com/Creativity.