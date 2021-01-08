Special Report: Creativity Top 5

Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now

Ad Age's Creativity Editors welcome the new year with fresh ideas involving poopie diapers, food delivery and more
By Ann-Christine Diaz, Alexandra Jardine and I-Hsien Sherwood. Published on January 08, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now

Watch the livestream above and follow the conversation on Facebook, PeriscopeLinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter

Note: Press play above and click here to refresh if video isn't playing during broadcast.

Welcome to a live episode of the top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now.

Ad Age's Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz and Creativity Associate Editors Alexandra Jardine and I-Hsien Sherwood ring in the new year with a countdown on the week's best ideas, including a dirty move from a diaper brand, a big brand's fresh new identity, and a food delivery platform's inventive initiative to help multiple communities. 

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

Follow View all articles by this author
Alexandra Jardine

Alexandra Jardine is the associate creativity editor, U.K. at Ad Age. 

Follow View all articles by this author
I-Hsien Sherwood

I-Hsien Sherwood is the associate creativity editor at Ad Age. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now

Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now
Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now

Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now
Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now

Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now
Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now

Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now
Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now

Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now
Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now

Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now
Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now, October 30, 2020

Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now, October 30, 2020
Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now

Watch: The top 5 creative brand ideas you need to know about right now