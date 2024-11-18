How Dr Pepper turned its unique appeal into passionate brand love

Trends have come to Dr Pepper rather than the other way around. Gen Z demands such as customization and personalization have amplified Dr Pepper’s longstanding equity in uniqueness, and rewarded its emphasis on its distinct flavor.

“People are looking for differentiated experiences,” said Andrew Springate, who oversaw the brand for most of the year as chief marketing officer of U.S. beverages for parent company Keurig Dr Pepper before being promoted in November. “And, you know, everyone wants to be considered unique. And I think Dr Pepper is a brand that is just a little bit left of center, and celebrates uniqueness and individuality, and that’s been a great thing for us.”

While the soda industry has been rocked by fast-growing challengers such as Olipop and Poppi, Dr Pepper may be benefiting from the trends lifting them, said John Craven, editor-in-chief of the beverage industry publisher BevNet, citing “a broader consumer trend towards beverages that feel niche and unique.”

“Despite it being a large brand in its own right, Dr Pepper has always had an outsider image—and combined with its unique flavor and wide distribution, is filling this need for some consumers,” he said.

Star ingredient

While its soda competitors talk about how they can accompany food, Dr Pepper has become something of a culinary ingredient itself, starring in viral “dirty soda” mashups or seen paired with pickles or hot dogs. The brand partnered with Coffee Mate this year on a co-branded coconut lime-flavored creamer meant to be mixed with the soda (a Creamy Coconut Dr Pepper flavor extension was also introduced this year). Dr Pepper also teamed with Jack Link’s on co-branded meat sticks and jerky.

Dr Pepper’s social personality is quick-witted and internet-savvy, meant to complement the intensity of brand love from fans. It has the largest following (1.5 million) and most engagements of any soda brand on TikTok, and its Instagram engagements were up by nearly 200% this year, said Springate.