Super Bowl Alert: Big Game goes into the metaverse, Clydesdale tries to make us cry

Sympathy card

Budweiser is back to its sentimental ways. With its return to the Big Game it is also returning to its emotional formula with an ad that stars a Clydesdale and a dog, Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz writes.

The spot, directed by Academy Award-winner Chloé Zhao, shows a Clydesdale galloping through an open Western landscape before tripping on a barbed wire fence, suffering a leg injury. A yellow lab looks on, barking its concern. A stableman and vet nurse the horse back to health (and drink Budweisers in one scene). The final scene shows the Clydesdale charging out of its stable, with the dog running to greet it, as the phrase “In the home of the brave down never means out” appears on screen.

The spot follows the formula of several other prior Budweiser ads that look to tug at the heartstrings all to get people to crack open a cold one. It is expected to be one of just a few ads that attempt to hit a more sentimental note—in this case, looking to remind people that America is resilient.

You can watch all of Budweiser’s prior Clydesdale/puppy Super Bowl ads in our voluminous, searchable Super Bowl Ad Archive.