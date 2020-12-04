Toyota to air fourth consecutive Super Bowl commercial

Special Report: Super Bowl

Toyota is the first automaker to confirm it will run an ad in Super Bowl LV
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on December 04, 2020.
CBS about 80% sold out of Super Bowl ad inventory
Credit: Toyota

Toyota is returning to the Super Bowl with its fourth consecutive commercial, making it the first automaker to confirm its commitment to the game.

Jack Hollis, senior VP of automotive operations at the company, confirmed Toyota’s presence in the game on Friday.

In 2020, the automaker used the Big Game to kick off a campaign for its Highlander.

Toyota will once again work with creative agency of record Saatchi & Saatchi on the campaign. The company did not provide details on how many ads it will run in the game, or the tone of the creative.

In 2019, Toyota plugged the RAV4 and Supra with two separate ads.

While Toyota is the first automaker to confirm it will run an ad in the game, it is also likely that General Motors will return to plug its new Hummer EV.

General Motors is expected to air one ad featuring its new Hummer electric vehicle and one ad for another one of its brands, according to people familiar with the situation. A GM spokeswoman declined comment on the automaker’s Super Bowl plans.

The auto category is expected to be lighter in Super Bowl LV as the industry grapples with the fallout of the pandemic.

Other brands confirmed to air ads in Super Bowl LV, which is slated to air on Feb. 7 on CBS, include Mars Wrigley and WeatherTech. 

CBS is about 80% sold out of commercial inventory in Super Bowl LV, with about eight to 10 units remaining. But, historically, it is the last handfull of spots that are the hardest to offload.

