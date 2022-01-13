EV charging brand Wallbox to air its first Super Bowl commercial

Special Report: Super Bowl

The electric vehicle charger developer is betting on the U.S. market
By Erika Wheless. Published on January 13, 2022.
Wallbox, an electric vehicle charger maker, will air its first-ever Super Bowl ad, debuting a 15-second spot in the second quarter of the game. The company offers electric vehicle charging options for residential, semi-public, and public use. 

“We’re making a big bet in the U.S.,” said Barbara Calixto, Wallbox's chief marketing officer. “The U.S. is going to be one of the largest markets for EVs in the coming years. We’re going to the Super Bowl because that’s where our consumers are. Any potential EV car buyer is a potential Wallbox buyer as well.” 

The commercial comes as the Barcelona, Spain-based company is looking to expand its U.S. presence. In September 2021, the EV charger maker announced it would be building a manufacturing plant in Arlington, Texas, slated for June 2022. This will be Wallbox’s fourth plant, already having two in Europe and one in China.

Wallbox worked with The David Agency on the spot, and focused on diversity in casting, although it did not say if that diversity would appear in the Super Bowl commercial. “The spot is part of a larger, longer campaign that has other pieces that show that diversity,” said Calixto. “The spot has only one aspect represented. We want to represent any audience of any potential EV car buyer.”

Wallbox is the first EV supplier to run a Big Game commercial. But the Super Bowl has previously been a popular venue for automakers to plug their electric vehicle ambitions. Last year, one of GM’s commercials starred Will Ferrell, Awkwafina and Kenan Thompson and the car maker’s EVs as a way to “beat Norway.” GM is pushing to offer 30 electric vehicles by 2025. In 2020, Audi’s Super Bowl commercial for its e-tron Sportback featured "Game of Thrones" actress Maisie Williams singing “Let it Go” from Disney’s Frozen. The push for electric vehicles in response to climate change is also a goal of the Biden administration, which is aiming to have 50% of all new car sales be electric by 2030.

When asked about any ancillary marketing campaigns around the game, Calixto said viewers would have to “wait and see.” “We’re going big, we know it's the biggest televised event. There’s more to it than just one spot.”

At CES this month, Wallbox introduced Quasar 2, its latest bidirectional home charger designed specifically for North America. The charger lets owners power their home off the grid, or use their EV as a generator during a loss of power.

Wallbox went public via a SPAC in October 2021, and is listed under the ticker symbol “WBX'' on the New York Stock Exchange.

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

