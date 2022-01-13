EV charging brand Wallbox to air its first Super Bowl commercial

Wallbox, an electric vehicle charger maker, will air its first-ever Super Bowl ad, debuting a 15-second spot in the second quarter of the game. The company offers electric vehicle charging options for residential, semi-public, and public use.

“We’re making a big bet in the U.S.,” said Barbara Calixto, Wallbox's chief marketing officer. “The U.S. is going to be one of the largest markets for EVs in the coming years. We’re going to the Super Bowl because that’s where our consumers are. Any potential EV car buyer is a potential Wallbox buyer as well.”

The commercial comes as the Barcelona, Spain-based company is looking to expand its U.S. presence. In September 2021, the EV charger maker announced it would be building a manufacturing plant in Arlington, Texas, slated for June 2022. This will be Wallbox’s fourth plant, already having two in Europe and one in China.

Wallbox worked with The David Agency on the spot, and focused on diversity in casting, although it did not say if that diversity would appear in the Super Bowl commercial. “The spot is part of a larger, longer campaign that has other pieces that show that diversity,” said Calixto. “The spot has only one aspect represented. We want to represent any audience of any potential EV car buyer.”