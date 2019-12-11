Netflix to create a series on the rise of Spotify
The streaming singularity has arrived, as the largest subscription video service is making a show about the largest subscription audio service.
Netflix will run a limited series about the rise of Spotify. The yet-untitled show is inspired by the book “Spotify Untold,” written by two Swedish business reporters.
“The founding tale of Spotify is a great example of how a local story can have a global impact,” Tesha Crawford, Netflix’s director of international originals for northern Europe, said in a statement.
Los Gatos, California-based Netflix said the series will depict how Daniel Ek, now Spotify’s CEO, and his partner Martin Lorentzon started the Stockholm-based audio service and thrived by offering legal streamed music in the face of then-rampant song piracy.
Spotify, founded in 2006, now has more than 113 million paying subscribers worldwide. Netflix, which got its start in 1997 as a DVD-by-mail service, has more than 158 million subscribers.
The Spotify series will be in both Swedish and English and will be produced by Yellow Bird UK, the company behind another forthcoming Netflix series, “Young Wallander.” Netflix didn’t provide a premiere date.
—Bloomberg News with Ad Age staff