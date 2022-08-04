Marketing News & Strategy

Zillow sees slowing demand for ads in housing downturn

The housing market shifted in the second quarter, with frenzied demand cooling rapidly
Published on August 04, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Marketing winners and losers of the week
Credit: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg

Zillow Group Inc. shares plummeted after the company predicted that a significant contraction in home sales would weigh on the amount of advertising it can sell to real estate agents.

The company, which makes most of its money by helping agents connect with homebuyers, has been riding the housing roller coaster for more than two years, shifting from a sharp slowdown in the early days of the pandemic, to the boom that followed, and now a period of higher mortgage rates and cooling sales.

The ongoing downturn led Zillow to project earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $73 million to $88 million in the third quarter, according to a shareholder letter Thursday. That missed the $170 million analysts were expecting, and Zillow shares fell as much as 11% in trading after New York markets closed.

Zillow wasn’t the only real estate technology company to provide discouraging guidance for the third quarter. Brokerage Redfin Corp. also fell in late trading after the company forecast wider losses than analysts estimated. Opendoor Technologies Inc. projected a loss, saying the sharp slowdown in housing demand would push it to cut prices on some of its listings. Its shares rose slightly.

Tracking layoffs and budget cuts

How brands and agencies are bracing for a recession
Click here

“Agents saw demand go down and longer cycles for their customers to close,” Zillow Chief Financial Officer Allen Parker said on a conference call with investors. “Their natural reaction at a time like this is to reduce their advertising spend somewhat as a protection.”

Zillow, led by CEO Rich Barton, has bounced between business models in a bid to wring greater profits from its massive online audience, which reached 234 million unique visitors per month in the second quarter.

In 2018, the company made an audacious bet on a business called iBuying, predicting that the tech-powered spin on home-flipping would supercharge profits. Zillow’s attempt to rapidly expand the effort faltered, pushing Barton to shutter the business last year in a move he said would protect the company from bigger losses in a future downturn.

More news from Ad Age
Zillow puts creative account into review
Keira Wingate
Why Topgolf hired Anomaly to facilitate its global expansion
Tony Hao
LiftMaster owner Chamberlain hires Droga5 to lead rebrand, business overhaul
Brian Bonilla

Zillow pivoted again, laying plans to build a housing “super app” to integrate tools consumers and agents use to navigate the buying or selling process. The company is adding a new component to that effort, allowing visitors to Zillow’s sites and apps to request a cash offer for their homes from Opendoor.

The arrangement lets Opendoor tap into Zillow’s audience, while helping Barton’s company fulfill consumer demand for a service without putting capital at risk. 

“Despite the challenging housing environment that we cannot control,” Barton said on the call, “we are as confident as ever in what we can control.”

—Bloomberg News

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week
Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more

Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more
Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news

Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news
Volkswagen EV ad stars Christian Pulisic under pressure

Volkswagen EV ad stars Christian Pulisic under pressure
Walmart cuts 200 corporate jobs amid inflation

Walmart cuts 200 corporate jobs amid inflation
IHG pushes new loyalty program in its biggest campaign in a decade

IHG pushes new loyalty program in its biggest campaign in a decade
Tinder CEO departs, new CMO is named in executive shakeup

Tinder CEO departs, new CMO is named in executive shakeup
Planet Fitness abandons Publicis bespoke model, moves back to Barkley after less than a year

Planet Fitness abandons Publicis bespoke model, moves back to Barkley after less than a year