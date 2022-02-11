Super Bowl ads show limited diversity and inclusion progress

Production and creative teams

Measuring progress behind the camera, at this point, varies from brand to brand and agency to agency. Many brands, including Pringles, eToro and Frito-Lay, say they either do not ask people to self-identify or do not disclose such data for privacy reasons, making it difficult to track the diverse makeup of agency teams and production crew.

For those who are reporting data, it is not always clear how they are defining diversity within their teams (i.e. if diversity includes women, LGBTQ+ representation, etc.).

Planet Fitness, which worked with Publicis and Le Truc on its spot, said 29% of the agency team is people of color and 68% is female. Taco Bell’s Super Bowl campaign was crafted and executed by an agency team comprised of 39% BIPOC talent and nearly 60% women. Greenlight worked with Los Angeles-based creative agency Haymaker, whose agency is 50% minority-owned, and has a 50/50 female-to-male ratio, with people of color making up 46% of its full-time staff. Expedia, which worked with Anomaly on its spot, said nearly 65% of the Anomaly team working on the creative were considered diverse as defined by race, sexual orientation and inclusion of people with disabilities. When factoring in gender, that number goes to 90%.

BMW’s agency, Goodby Silverstein & Partners, notes one-third of the team on the campaign is made up of diverse backgrounds. Caesars Sportsbook worked with Ten6 on the spot and said the team is evenly split between male and female, with 29% people of color and 8% LGBTQ+. Nissan noted its Super Bowl team was gender-balanced and 33% were from a diverse background.

Amazon’s team is 40% female, and on a team of three creatives, one is a person of color. The Amazon campaign manager, creative program managers, and media managers that led this project were all women and 50% were women of color, and its social producer was a man of color. Avocados From Mexico worked with GSD&M, whose team skews heavily female and includes five diverse members representing different ethnicities. On the Avocado team, its 34 employees are comprised of nine nationalities and are 60% female.

Of the core 16 members of TBWA\Chiat\Day's team that worked with QuickBooks on its campaign, 50% are people of color and 56% are women. On the production side, 38% are women. Of the Wieden+Kennedy team working on TurboTax’s spot, 21% were people of color, 58% white and 21% preferred not to self-identify. In terms of gender, 40% were female, 44% male and 16% did not disclose. On the production crew, 66% were people of color and 50% were female.

General Motors, which worked with McCann Detroit and Weber Shandwick, said it provided an opportunity for people to self-disclose, and that aggregate data across agencies includes 20% people of color and 50% women. On the production side, while General Motors does not inquire whether a team member identifies as LGBTQ or has a disability, of those who opted to self-identify, 8% identified as a person of color. In addition, one of the post facilities utilized is a women-owned business.

Booking.com worked with Horse & Mules, whose two creative directors are Asian and Pacific Islander, and the company noted the production included multiple people of color as well as trainees from underrepresented or disadvantaged groups.

Sam’s Club’s core agency team who worked on the Super Bowl spot was 55% BIPOC and approximately 30% of the full agency team is diverse.

Brands like Rakuten, Nissan and Uber Eats noted how they work with associations like Double The Line, which allows them to hire BIPOC candidates to work alongside the chosen role and gain support and experience. Uber Eats also noted it supports Change the Lens, an initiative that asks for 15% of Black representation in the overall production crew; and Free the Work, which requires a minimum of 40% representation in crew devoted to people of color, women and members of the LBTGQ+ community.

Similarly, Verizon pointed to its Responsible Marketing Action Plan it announced in April, which in part requires all agency partners to issue a diversity readout on a quarterly basis. The last such readout from the fourth quarter of 2021 showed 39.3% representation of people of color and 51.7% female for Verizon marketers and external agencies. And at the start of 2022, Verizon committed to Free the Work’s new platform, “Invoke,” which empowers crew to self-identify securely and anonymously using permission-based practices to promote diversity while protecting privacy.

Hellmann’s parent Unilever did not provide a specific breakdown on its teams but said it supports various initiatives that focus on creative diversity. Pringles parent Kellogg also did not provide the specific makeup for its Super Bowl ad, but noted that Black-owned supplier diversity spend has increased overall for the company by 16% in 2021.