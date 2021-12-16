Forever 21 builds world on Roblox, joining other retailers in the metaverse

Forever 21 is building a virtual retail experience on Roblox, “Forever 21 Shop City,” where players can own and manage their personal Forever 21 stores.
Players will be able to buy and sell branded merch, employ non-player characters (NPCs) and compete with other stores in the world. The potential for customization aims to emulate the real-life experience of managing a Forever 21 store, which in the real world typically caters to young women. Players can choose a store’s location, decide on interior assets, handle operational tasks like hiring employees and assisting customers, and curate merchandise as the brand releases it in real time.
The game uses Roblox’s “Tycoon” mode, which allows players to own a business and earn virtual cash to support it. Players who earn points can expand their stores with additional levels and architectural themes like Cottage Core and FutureScape. A flagship Forever 21 store will exist as the world’s hub, where players can visit to socialize with others, explore new design elements for their stores and restock their inventory.