Ad Age and Meta present The List 2024

Last year, The List broadened its mission to address the myriad disruptions affecting the marketing and advertising industry. Leveraging Ad Age's custom content Publishing Partner platform, The List 2023 introduced "The Modern CMO Playbook," a four-part thought leadership series focusing on how to navigate a high-risk era, the business case for DE&I and future-proofing the marketing and advertising industry.

During a group discussion at the kickoff meeting moderated by John Dioso, Studio 30 Contributing Editor Devon Smith and Meta Global Marketing Solutions Industry Manager Alena Chiang, the 2024 class was charged with building on the work of the previous year by identifying the major issues the industry is facing this year and into the future, such as the ongoing debate between brand and performance marketing. The List 2024 will add two more chapters to "The Modern CMO Playbook" with thought leadership articles scheduled to publish in Q3 and Q4.

Cannes Lions, Advertising Week and beyond

The List will continue the conversations started during the kickoff meeting when it next meets at the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. This fall, the cohort will gather during Advertising Week New York, where selected members plan to speak on panels at the conference to promote "The Modern CMO Playbook."

In addition to adding to the group's thought leadership content, this year's class will further grow The List as a community, meeting regularly with not just 2024 members but returning members from 2019-2023. Using the Ad Age DEI Council as a model, these meetings will serve as an open forum for members to discuss any and all issues dominating their businesses with an eye toward using the collective wisdom of The List to develop article ideas and help one another develop potential solutions to the greatest challenges the industry is facing now and into the future.

To learn more, follow The List on LinkedIn, Instagram (and Threads) and Facebook.