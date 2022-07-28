Amazon highlights its 'marketing stream' after ad revenue climbs

Sales increased 7.2% to $121.2 billion in the period ended June 30, the Seattle-based company said Thursday in a statement. Analysts, on average, estimated $119.5 billion.

Operating income in the current quarter will range from break even to $3.5 billion on sales that may increase as much as 17% to $130 billion, the Seattle-based company said Thursday. Analysts, on average, projected a profit of $3.83 billion on sales of $127 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Even as he focuses on rekindling sales growth, CEO Andy Jassy is determined to unwind a pandemic-era expansion that saddled Amazon with a surfeit of warehouse space and too many employees. The company has been seeking to sub-lease at least 10 million square feet of space, Bloomberg reported in May. Fulfillment expenses increased 14% in the second quarter to $20.3 billion, less than analysts’ projected.

With costs rising, Amazon in February increased the price of a Prime membership in the US, then followed this week with similar increases in Europe.

“It’s important for Jassy to reinforce their commitment to retail and acknowledge that they need to get spending to be more correlated to revenue growth,” said Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities Inc.