Progressive signs naming rights deal with Immortals esports team

"What we're really thinking about is not only entitlement and having the Progressive name on the jersey, but also thinking about, 'What are ways people can interact with the brand in the gaming landscape throughout the entire year?' " Sherman said. "Progressive is really innovative in their approach where they're saying, 'Not only do we want to be on the broadcast, but we also want to get people the chance to interact with our brand in-game and in our tournaments.' "

Immortals has several other advertising partners, including household names such as Toyota, American Express and Bud Light and lesser-known brands such as HotelPlanner.com, Nitto Tires and Fetch.ai, an artificial intelligence lab that works in the crypto sphere.

"A lot of brands recognize already that gaming and esports is growing and that it's a really attractive audience," Sherman said. "Where a lot of brands struggle is, 'What is our place in the industry and how do we do it in a way that reflects who we are?' Progressive has done a really great job of recognizing that this is a place that they want to be, but not deviating too far from the manner in which they advertise in other locations."

Too many companies believe they need to completely rebrand before they can reach the esports audience. Not so, Sherman said. In fact, gamers are more likely to watch the NFL and the NBA than those in the general population, according to the research group YouGov.

"The truth is, if (your marketing is) connected to who you are, it actually resonates a lot better and a lot stronger," Sherman said. "We worked really closely with Progressive, asking, 'What are you guys doing in the NFL and what are you doing in traditional sports and how can we best draw a line to the esports audience that showcases that connection?'

"People are going to see Progressive in different areas and we want it to be a consistent message across the board."

The partnership also will include the following:

Three community tournaments for fans, which will be live-streamed on Twitch and include commentary from League of Legends players and influencers.

Progressive Gaming, a branded program that will include 16 streams in 2022. The stream will be headlined by Immortals content creator AriaSaki and League of Legends players PowerOfEvil, WildTurtle, Revenge, Destiny and Xerxe. There will be at least one stream per month on the talent Twitch channels and will feature custom Progressive banners and chances for viewers to win gaming prizes from Immortals Progressive.

"We win, You win" giveaways on the team's Twitter page after each League of Legends win. Items include team merchandise, riot points and other gaming prizes.

Minecraft Activations. Immortals and Progressive will collaborate on building a "custom-branded digital space" in a public Minecraft server where Immortals Progressive will host building contests and custom games for fans, both with gaming-themed prizes.



