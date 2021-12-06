Essence Global hires Maureen Morrison to lead marketing and communications

Essence Global has named Maureen Morrison as senior VP of global marketing and communications, overseeing marketing, communications and editorial content across the GroupM shop’s 23 offices and 14 countries.



Morrison succeeds Sam Weston, who moved earlier this year into a new role with GroupM’s marketing and communications team. Morrison, who previously operated her own strategic advisory firm, is a former journalist and onetime agency reporter at Ad Age.

Morrison will “work with global leadership and in tandem with business development, the talent teams and regional leaders to drive growth with clients, thought leadership, recruitment, and develop industry relationships,” Essence announced in a press release.



Her role will also include working with the WPP data and media agency’s clients including Google, NBCUniversal and Target. Morrison will report to Global CEO Kyoko Matsushita, who assumed her role in 2019 after Christian Juhl was elevated to global CEO of GroupM.

“Maureen's deep knowledge of the agency marketplace and storytelling skills honed by her time as a journalist and editor bring a unique perspective to Essence that will help us grow and achieve our goals,” said Matsushita. “She also shares our values and understands the importance of creating and supporting sustainable media businesses, and we are thrilled to have her on board.”