Coke is growing its fashion and retail presence

After launching stores across the U.S., Coca-Cola is continuing to emphasize in-person experiences with its first retail shop in London.

The shop, located in Covent Garden, is the latest iteration of the brand’s revamped advertising strategy and new tagline "Real Magic,’" which has focused on interpersonal connection and a focus on reaching Gen Z using Twitch and e-sports.

The London shop will sell a fashion line designed by New York-based streetwear company Staple Pigeon and stock limited edition products made in partnership with designers and retailers such as Lee jeans, Herschel and Bape. Visitors can also make their own personalized cans and have a drink at the shop’s beverage bar.

The brand has existing U.S. retail stores in Orlando, Florida’s Disney Springs, Las Vegas and Atlanta where consumers can buy and drink products. The company opened a store in Hong Kong in collaboration with 7-Eleven in 2020.

Coke is also emphasizing its sustainability efforts by selling products made from recycled materials in-store. The brand’s past environmental advertising includes turning its white ripple sign into an arrow pointing people towards recycling bins.