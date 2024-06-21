Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials from Neutrogena, AliExpress, Mattress Firm and more
A few highlights: Mattress Firm promotes its July 4th sale. Shopping app/platform AliExpress says, “When you can find everything, anything is possible.” And Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone stars in the latest from Neutrogena.