Watch the newest commercials from Neutrogena, AliExpress, Mattress Firm and more
By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on June 21, 2024.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Mattress Firm promotes its July 4th sale. Shopping app/platform AliExpress says, “When you can find everything, anything is possible.” And Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone stars in the latest from Neutrogena.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Anything Is Possible
AliExpress: Anything Is Possible
Premiered on: Euro Today, FOX
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 12,190,681 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $78,922 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.17%
Attention Index: 148 (48% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Human Nature vs. Nature Nature
Seventh Generation: Human Nature vs. Nature Nature
Premiered on: Today With Hoda & Jenna, NBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Black Voices
Paramount+: Black Voices
Premiered on: Gunsmoke, TV LAND
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Vital
Neutrogena (Skin Care): Vital
Premiered on: U.S. Olympic Trials, USA Network
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
July Fourth Sale: How Do You Sleep At Night?
Mattress Firm: July Fourth Sale: How Do You Sleep At Night?
Premiered on: Lakefront Bargain Hunt: Renovation, Magnolia Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 893,761,117 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,252,917 (22% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.40%
Attention Index: 84 (16% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
