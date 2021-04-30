Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from 7-Eleven, JC Penney, YouTube and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 30, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Salesforce, YouTube, McDonald’s and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: 7-Eleven hypes its 79-cent Big Gulp special (for 7Rewards members) in a spot with the tagline “Take it to Eleven.” (Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: “7-Eleven serves itself a Big Gulp of TV amid renewed convenience store interest.”) JC Penney wants you to “get ready for Mother’s Day” (May 9) by shopping its Friends & Family Sale. And YouTube serves up another in a series of COVID-19 vaccination PSAs; this one is titled “Because roller coasters.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Jessica
Coors Pure: Jessica
Premiered on: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,072,959 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $40,093 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.65%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Take It to Eleven While Sippin’ a Big Gulp
7-Eleven: Take It to Eleven While Sippin’ a Big Gulp
Premiered on: Entre el amor y el odio, UniMas
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 4,324,895 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $106,401 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.20%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
Because Roller Coasters
YouTube: Because Roller Coasters
Premiered on: Get Up, ESPN
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 14,593,754 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $305,267 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.73%
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Celebrate Mom
JCPenney: Celebrate Mom
Premiered on: Everybody Loves Raymond, TBS
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 703,294,227 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,334,956 (5% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.05%
Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)
The Funniest
AMC+: The Funniest
Premiered on: Scrubs, Independent Film (IFC)
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 510,316,878 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $292,767 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 2.68%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The rate at which the audience present at the beginning of your ad disengages with it before it ends.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Salesforce, YouTube, McDonald’s and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Salesforce, YouTube, McDonald’s and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Uber, ServiceNow, Dove and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Uber, ServiceNow, Dove and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, Rolex, Adidas and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, Rolex, Adidas and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Casper, Fitbit, Halo Top and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Casper, Fitbit, Halo Top and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Adidas, Progressive, Uber Eats and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Adidas, Progressive, Uber Eats and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walgreens, Bed Bath & Beyond, Taco Bell and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walgreens, Bed Bath & Beyond, Taco Bell and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Slack, Silk, Bounty and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Slack, Silk, Bounty and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Vitaminwater, Airbnb, Bounty and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Vitaminwater, Airbnb, Bounty and more