Watch the newest commercials on TV from 7-Eleven, JC Penney, YouTube and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: 7-Eleven hypes its 79-cent Big Gulp special (for 7Rewards members) in a spot with the tagline “Take it to Eleven.” (Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: “7-Eleven serves itself a Big Gulp of TV amid renewed convenience store interest.”) JC Penney wants you to “get ready for Mother’s Day” (May 9) by shopping its Friends & Family Sale. And YouTube serves up another in a series of COVID-19 vaccination PSAs; this one is titled “Because roller coasters.”