Watch live at 11:30 a.m. EST: L'Oréal's Shenan Reed on advertising as a service

The head of media for one of Ad Age's marketers of the year discusses how the brand is trying to treat people as people, not targets
By Jack Neff. Published on December 20, 2021.
Watch the livestream broadcast here at 11:30 a.m. EST—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

In today's live edition of Ad Age Remotely, Shenan Reed, senior VP and head of media at L'Oréal, joins Ad Age's Jack Neff to discuss how the world's biggest beauty marketer treats "advertising as a service."

Reed, who joined L'Oréal in August 2020 from Publicis Groupe, is an agency veteran who's helping steer one of Ad Age's recently named marketers of the year through the loss of cookies and the turbulence the pandemic has brought to the beauty industry.

While L'Oréal has shifted its media largely to digital, Reed also sees people suffering "screen fatigue," bringing new value to print, events and audio. She joins Ad Age Remotely to talk about where she sees promise and pitfalls in modern media.

Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

